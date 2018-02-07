Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper to Have Two No. 1 Hits

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

We like this! Cardi B just made Billboard chart history as the first woman rapper to have two No. 1 hits. Last year, with her summer anthem “Bodak Yellow,” she nabbed the title of the first solo female rapper to get a No. 1 since Lauryn Hill. Now, she’s done it two summers in a row with “I Like It,” her Spanglish hit featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, which landed at the top of this week’s chart. It knocks down XXXTentacion’s “SAD!” to No. 2 after he also made chart history last week as the first solo artist since Biggie to get a posthumous No. 1 song. “I Like It” is both J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s first No. 1. A couple more facts to like: Cardi is now the first artist since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis to get two No. 1s from a debut album, and is the first woman to do so since Lady Gaga. Sorry, did we say like? We meant love.