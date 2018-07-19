Chance the Rapper Just Released Four New Songs

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

After some initial flip-flopping on whether he’d release a new album this week, Chance the Rapper, not to be confused with any other Chance you might know, has just released four brand new songs, his first new releases of 2018. The very first track, ‘I Might Need Security’ demands the resignation of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, “And Rahm you done, I’m expecting a resignation, and open investigation on all these paid vacations for murderers.” The song then goes on to announce the rapper’s purchase of the website Chicagoist, “I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches outta business.” Listen to all four of the songs below.