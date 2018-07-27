Charli XCX Has A New Theme Song for Your Girls Night Out

Charli XCX just released another single, because she cares about you a lot and wants to make sure you’re having a good summer, okay? The song is called ‘Girls Night Out’ and it’s just perfect for a quiet night in, relaxing by the fire, with a cup of cocoa and a book. Or, ya know, you could meet up with your gal pals at a local hot spot and lay seductively inside some kind of orange Dr. Seuss-themed VIP lounge. Whatever you want, it’s your night out, just as long as there’s no boys no boys! Listen to the single in full below.