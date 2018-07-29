Let the real Scorpio season begin, with a ten-episode binge of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. As announced at TCA this weekend, Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch will descend on Netflix on October 26, so you’ll feel appropriately festive when you inevitably cancel your Halloween plans and spooky up on the couch all night. The show’s cast celebrated the announcement with a little #InMyFeelingsChallenge dance on Instagram, and thank god no one was riding a broom at the time, because they would have for sure plummeted right to their death. The show has already been picked up for a second season.