Miseducation of Cameron Post Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz, Sasha Lane in Conversion Therapy
“You are at an age where you are especially vulnerable to evil,” a camp counselor at God’s Promise tells Chloë Grace Moretz in the trailer for The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Moretz plays the titular Cameron, who’s sent off to conversion therapy after hre conservative aunt learns about her relationship with another girl. At God’s Promise, Cameron meets “Jane Fonda” (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck), and the three soon form a merry band of conversion-therapy misfits. Directed by Desiree Akhavan, the movie is an adaptation of Emily M. Danforth’s young-adult book. The Miseducation of Cameron Post opens in select cities on August 3.
