Christina Applegate to Star in Will Ferrell–Produced Netflix Comedy Dead to Me

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Christina Applegate is heading to Netflix. Deadline reports that Applegate has signed on to star in an upcoming dark-comedy series at the streaming network called Dead to Me, which was given a ten-episode, straight-to-series order in April. Written by by Liz Feldman (The Great Indoors, 2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy), the show centers on “a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.” Applegate will play the widow Jen, whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run and who has “a dark sense of humor and an anger problem that she doesn’t necessarily want to deal with.” Feldman will serve as showrunner, while Applegate will executive produce alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions.