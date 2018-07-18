Ciara Levels Up The Moves In New Video

Ciara has just dropped her first new single since her 2015 album Jackie and she’s not kidding around. ‘Level Up’ is the kind of dance track that’s sure to end up on your late summer “oh my god I still have to wear a swimsuit but I ate all the hot dogs” workout mix. Meanwhile, the video features Ciara’s hallmark dance talents pumped up to epic proportions with the help an army of dancers. Before you and your friends try to re-create any of this at the bar, just know that the moves these troops unleash are the work of legendary choreographer Parris Goebel, aka Parri$, and her ReQuest Dance Crew. Basically, all of the people in this video are highly trained professionals so do not try this at home unless you have a spotter or something.