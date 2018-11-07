Maybe Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh after reading his argument for ‘exempting a president—while in office—from criminal investigation.” Posted by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

And here you thought repealing Roe v. Wade was the worst thing that could happen following Trump’s selection of his Supreme Court nominee, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh. You’d be right, of course, but a close second would be the whole Purge situation Kavanaugh seems to be onboard with. As Stephen Colbert explains, the former White House Staff Secretary for George W. Bush has previously supported the creation of a law exempting a sitting president from criminal prosecution or investigation, noting that the president’s job is uniquely hard to do.

“He thinks the President should be above the law because his job is hard?,” Colbert muses. “Well, in that case, I say moms of three or more kids ought to be able to murder at will.” The makers of The Purge franchise are probably pretty furious right now. Mostly because women might lose access to legal abortion, but also because, that’s a pretty solid sequel idea, and it was just sitting there.