Comedians Slam New York Times for Homophobic Trump/Putin ‘Joke’

Following Donald Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the New York Times tweeted an animated video today that was originally released last month titled Trump and Putin: A Love Story. The whole joke is — as you might have guessed from the title — that Trump and Putin are gay. Much like Stephen Colbert’s “cock holster” joke on The Late Show last year, there’s been tons of Twitter backlash to the Times video, which was animated by Bill Plympton and uses real Trump audio clips to depict the president and Putin in various romantic scenes together, including a ten-second sequence zoomed in on their tongues knotting up as they make out. Watch the full video for yourself below:

In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life. https://t.co/cWeQMuzWUz pic.twitter.com/4shBRkloot — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) July 16, 2018

Here are just some of the responses that have been posted today from various writers, comedians, and politicians calling the video homophobic and lazy:

You’ve done it guys. You’ve saved democracy by saying Trump and Putin are gay for each other. The first 1000 times didn’t work, but your version was the final nail. You have humiliated them out of destroying democracy by saying they are like gay people. The union is safe. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) July 16, 2018

Trump and Putin are actually *quite* straight for each other. Their behavior is the ultimate manifestation of unchecked male heterosexuality. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) July 16, 2018

Congrats to everyone doing gay jokes about Trump and Putin for throwing your own beliefs under the bus for a political cartoon they'll never see — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 16, 2018

If you defend homophobic Trump/Putin jokes because Trump himself would hate to be called gay, I regret to inform you that he isn't reading your jokes because they're not on Fox News. So all you're doing is serving us a dizzying mix of hurtful and boring. Knock it the fuck off. — Michael Hartney (@MichaelHartney) July 16, 2018

During these trying times when the president lies to us every day and normalizes Vladimir Putin, please remember what's important: LOL WHAT IF HE WAS GAY https://t.co/4sMyxLS67g — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 16, 2018

Stop this shit. Gay men are not a punchline. https://t.co/oeMlXQjpkw — Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) July 16, 2018

Please explain to me why being gay is the joke? Oh, I see...being gay is funny because it’ll make them appear weak? FUCK you https://t.co/cMI3KsSCWp — Matteo Lane (@MatteoLane) July 16, 2018

Making gay jokes about Putin and Trump implies there are genuine human emotions behind their corruption. I *wish* they were in love with each other, because that would be easier to contend with than pure unstoppable ego and greed. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) July 16, 2018

I personally think your trump/putin gay jokes are hilarious. Not homophobic at all. Every time I kiss my girlfriend, I laugh so hard I cry. It is so funny to me. It’s like, 2 people of the same sex. What??? 😂😂😜 — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) July 16, 2018

@nytimes this isn’t just intensely stupid, it’s homophobic as all hell. What on Earth makes you think that equating the love that countless people across the planet fight and die for to the unconscionably criminal relationship between these two is OK?! Truly, please explain. https://t.co/Cs1TYOJ4Lp — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) July 16, 2018

In addition to not being gross, “Trump is an oaf who thinks he’s a Deal Genius” is just way, way funnier to me than “Trump is gay for Putin” — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 16, 2018

imagine employing Lindy West yet leaving comedy in the hands of whoever greenlit this https://t.co/GNQQMHDo3x — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) July 16, 2018