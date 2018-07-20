Comic-Con: Rachel Bloom Sings The Brand New Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Theme Song

Is it even a Crazy Ex Girlfriend panel if Rachel Bloom doesn’t sing a song? Here she is with the fourth season’s opening theme at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/qAr3NaO9Xy — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) July 20, 2018

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend faithful were out in full volume at San Diego Comic-Con to see their One True Pairing, Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, talk about making the final season of their beloved CW show. The two women discussed how each episode goes from the storyboarding process to the real, actual episodes people watch, and how, no, there won’t be a Crazy Ex feature film or a surprise bonus season, because they’ve got a finite story to tell and the end is truly the end.

The proceedings hit a few especially high points. The first was when Bloom gave a small but impassioned speech about the importance of getting the word clitoris on the air in season three. “It is a bummer that we have to adhere to FCC guidelines, because we live in a country founded by puritans,” Bloom told the crowd before closing the topic with a public service announcement. “Only about one in four women can orgasm from penetration alone, and we should teach our daughters this.” And the second high point came when Bloom sang an annotated version of the fourth season’s opening theme song, which you can see in the video above.