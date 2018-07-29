Comics Confront YouTuber Booed Offstage at Just for Laughs

Photo: Amanda Seales/Instagram

Each year, Variety selects ten of the best stand-up comedians in the country to showcase as Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch. Among those chosen this year were Amanda Seales of HBO’s Insecure, The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan and American Vandal writer Jaboukie Young-White. And then there was Darren Knight. Knight’s credits include a series of YouTube and Facebook videos of a character called “Southern Mama” and a documentary about himself called Southern Mama: The Darren Knight Story in which he is billed as “the fastest rising comedian in American history.” Shots fired, Keyboard Cat.

The trouble seemed to begin even before the show started, Seales said in an emailed statement to Vulture that Knight antagonized both her and Dulcé Sloan while they were waiting for the pre-show panel to begin, and then continued to do so during the panel. When Seales spoke of using her comedy to challenge racism and sexism, “he said, ‘comedy shouldn’t be about attacking racists. That is ostracizing your audience’.”

Things got even more tense when Knight then took the stage at the actual show, with his opening joke reportedly being “To our wives and girlfriends, may they never meet.” (If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s commonly attributed to Groucho Marx.) According to the reaction on Twitter, things did not improve from there. “Darren Knight’s set at @justforlaughs tonight led me to apologize to everyone around me that not all of us (southern guys) are idiots,” tweeted one audience member shortly after the show ended, “Dude forgets the name of the festival HE’S PERFORMING AT, makes diarrhea ‘jokes’, & then insults minorities.”

Other attendees tweeted similar sentiments about Knight’s odd performance, which he chose to end with a mini-lecture on how comedy should not be about sexism or race, because that’s not what the audience wants. The audience then booed him off. According to Seales, Knight commented “Looking good, Precious” to Dulcé Sloan as he exited the stage, Sloan tweeted about this exchange afterwards.

The host of the show, SNL’s Chris Redd, then confronted Knight, as is documented in a series of videos Seales posted to her Instagram story. In the videos, Redd can be seen having a heated conversation with Knight who then storms off as Redd calls after him, “Real comics write real jokes!” The entire exchange can be viewed in the below video.

His performance and treatment of his fellow performers aside, it’s also unclear why someone known for making videos on social media, and not stand-up jokes, was selected for one of the world’s most elite stand-up comedy shows in the first place.

However, Seales has an idea, “This speaks to a larger narrative about the misplaced pressure to include voices from the Trump right in spaces simply to appease a demographic that is problematic and damaging to the upward advancement of larger society.” She pointed to posts on Knight’s Facebook critical of Maxine Waters, Roseanne’s cancellation, and the existence of BET. Redd, for his part, declined to comment for this article, but summed up his actions on Twitter. “😂 🤷🏾‍♂️ that bomb was coated with disrespect and all of a sudden it was trash day”

