Conan O’Brien’s Superpower Is Late Night Hosting

Practically every single person in America is at San Diego Comic-Con right now. And, as is tradition, TBS’s Conan also relocated their show to the pop culture fest for the fourth year in a row. But it seems like all those years spent surrounded by cosplayers have rubbed off on O’Brien in a big way, as the host made a high-flying entrance to his Saturday night show in an actual superhero suit. Well, sort of. It was basically what a superhero would look like if his main power was scheduling unnecessary meetings while wearing a cape. But still, we’re all having fun here, at Comic-Con, where it feels like everyone is but you.

