Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Final Season Will Be Supersized

Photo: Greg Gayne/The CW

Let this be the salve to sooth your rage over Crazy Ex-Girlfriend getting snubbed for Emmy nominations once again. (Like, really, any would be appreciated. Listen to “I Go to the Zoo,” people!) For its fourth and final season on the CW, TV Line reports that the rom-com-dram has gotten an order for 18 episodes, up from the previous two seasons that only got 13 episodes. The final season will pick up with our girl Rebecca in jail after pleading guilty to trying to murder her ex-boyfriend, noted turtleneck enthusiast Trent, a decision that has “unintended consequences for her West Covina friends.” Sounds super chill, just like when Rachel Bloom found out her show got zero Emmy noms.