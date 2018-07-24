Dan Harmon Leaves Twitter, Apologizes for ‘Distasteful’ Channel 101 Video

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

After getting James Gunn fired by Disney over old offensive tweets, far-right internet figure and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich and his supporters shifted their focus to comedians over the weekend. Cernovich and his fans resurfaced older tweets containing offensive jokes about taboo topics like child rape and molestation from comedians including Anthony Jeselnik, Michael Ian Black, Sarah Silverman, and Patton Oswalt. The tweets from Oswalt, in particular, were from a series of two-part tweets he wrote in 2013 about the importance of context, which were, well, taken out of context. Jeselnik, for his part, seems pretty unfazed by the whole thing:

Scrolling through my timeline for offensive tweets is like looking for a needle in a needle store on customer appreciation day. https://t.co/yPvRXYxbqt — Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) July 21, 2018

Michael Ian Black offered a more sincere response:

Today, right wing Twitter came after me out of the blue (again) because they took offense to a bunch of jokes I’ve made over the years (again). Why now? I suspect it has something to do with me asking @dloesh all week about Russian money-laundering at the NRA, but can’t prove it. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 22, 2018

I don’t even think I know your mom. I make jokes about playing in the NFL. Guess what? I never played in the NFL. I could go on. The point is, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the week I go hard after the NRA for being a mob front for Russia, I get this coordinated attack. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 22, 2018

So be it, fuckers. I know what I’ve done in my life. And I know what you’ve done in yours. The NRA is a terrorist organization culpable in tens if not hundreds of thousands of American deaths. You want to shit on me for some bad jokes. Have at it. My hands are clean. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 22, 2018

The most recent comedian to come under fire for old content is Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, whose 2009 pilot for Channel 101, Daryl, was resurfaced online. According to the Guardian, users on 4Chan and The_Donald subreddit resurfaced the video for containing child-rape jokes, including scenes of Harmon pretending to rape a baby doll. One 4Chan user said, referring to ABC canceling Roseanne Barr’s show, “If they get to take scalps for someone making racist jokes, we get to take scalps for them making pedophilia joke.” By Sunday afternoon, Harmon had deactivated his Twitter account, and yesterday he released a statement about the resurfaced video:

In 2009, I made a “pilot” which strove to parody the series Dexter and only succeeded in offending. I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.

Adult Swim also released a statement distancing themselves from Harmon, saying “there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.” (The network green-lit alt-right show Million Dollar Extreme: World Peace in 2016, which it ultimately canceled after Brett Gelman severed ties with the network and its co-creator Sam Hyde got into a heated confrontation with Tim Heidecker during his live Facebook show Office Hours.)

At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy. The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.

Earlier this year, Harmon was accused of sexual harassment by former Community writer Megan Ganz, who wrote on Twitter, “It took me years to believe in my talents again, to trust a boss when he complimented me and not cringe when he asked for my number. I was afraid to be enthusiastic, knowing it might be turned against me later.” Harmon later delivered a lengthy apology on his podcast for his “flirty,” “creepy,” “unprofessional” behavior.