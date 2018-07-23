Deadpool 2 Director David Leitch Might Be Taking on Enter the Dragon Remake

Photo: Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Director David Leitch’s rumored Enter the Dragon remake will probably have less high heel work than his last three projects (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, that wonderful Celine Dion “Ashes” video) but, you know what, why jinx things before they exist? According to Variety, Leitch, who began his Hollywood career as a stuntman himself, is currently in talks to direct a remake of Bruce Lee’s kung-fu masterpiece, the last film of the actor’s career, for Warner Bros.

The original 1973 Enter the Dragon starred Lee as a martial artist charged with gathering intel on an international crime boss by, of course, infiltrating said boss’s super-elite martial arts tournament. Released in the United States one month after Lee’s death at 32, Enter the Dragon inspired dozens of would-be film successors and millions of kids to beg their parents for martial arts classes please. As it’s still in early development, the new Dragon doesn’t have a star attached as of yet, but “super-elite martial arts tournament” seems like just about the best way to resolve that issue.