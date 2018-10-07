Desus and Mero Make Working at Viceland Sound Like Hell

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VICELAND

Trust that any interview that begins with “can I just be messy off the rip right now?” is going to be brimming with piping hot tea, particularly when it’s a Bossip exclusive. Desus and Mero recently chatted with the drama site to talk about leaving their viral Viceland show behind for a new late-night series at Showtime. Except, according to the two comedians, they technically didn’t get a chance to leave at all — Vice allegedly cut them loose when the company caught wind of the Showtime news. “Vice has us for 2 more months. We did not leave Vice, Vice ended our contract. They were in their feelings because we were leaving,” Desus says. “We could still be doing the show.” Mero’s read on their sudden divorce from Vice: “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face.”

Both hosts say Vice’s demands became overwhelming to the point of exploitation, prompting them to seek another network. “Viceland wanted 160 episodes a year,” Desus says. “We have no writers, it’s literally me and Mero talking to one another every day. If you want us to do this for 160 episodes, pay us 160 million dollars — otherwise we would have killed each other.” He claims the network begged them to work without vacation time for fear of a ratings plunge: “The channel wanted us to die for this fucking network. We’re also the highest rated show on the network, put some respect on our name, have someone come massage my feet.” Mero adds, “We were literally the LeBron of that network.” Though Mero clarifies, “And we are not divas, we’re flexible dudes. They kinda undervalued us a little bit.” Desus interjects, “Not even a little bit, straight up.”