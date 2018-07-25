Disney Casts Former Mowgli Jason Scott Lee In Live-Action Mulan

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Actor Jason Scott Lee, known for his role as Bruce Lee in 1993 Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, has been cast in Disney’s live action Mulan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee will play Bori Khan, a villainous warrior seeking to avenge his father’s death. The addition of Lee is extra exciting for any 90’s kid Disney nerds out there, as Lee also played the role of Mowgli in 1994’s original live action The Jungle Book (that’s right kids, there’s more than one!) The new Mulan is set to be released in 2020. It already has a star-studded cast and will hopefully include songs. Because what do we want? A film worth fighting for!