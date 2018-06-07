Are Sacha Baron Cohen and Showtime About to Release a Secret Trump Show?

Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images

A real-life television mystery is coming together and the clues are everywhere. This week, Showtime released two promos for a mysterious new show, refusing to reveal the title but announcing the lead character is “shameless”, “unhinged” and “cold-blooded.” It will apparently be “perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television” and premieres on July 15th.

On July 4th, Sacha Baron Cohen tagged Donald Trump in a mysterious promo that announced “[h]e’s back as you’ve never seen him before.” However there was no date set in that promo aside from an ominous “Soon.”

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

Tonight, Variety is reporting that Cohen’s mysterious promo was for a new show he is in talks with Showtime to distribute. It’s reportedly an interview based show similar to Da Ali G Show. Though there are few confirmed details, the comedian reportedly filmed a scene with O.J. Simpson in Las Vegas earlier this year. Are Showtime’s mystery promos about Cohen’s show? Will the comedian be playing the commander-in-chief? Or will we find out Scott Pruitt was Sacha Baron Cohen in disguise this whole time? That’d certainly explain a lot.