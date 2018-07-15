Doctor Who Season 11 Trailer: Found a Job!

The Doctor’s in the TARDIS, inventing situations. The companions are on the street today … eating unusual foods that seem to have been struck by spooky lightning. A warm welcome to our new Doctor Who team, we guess! BBC America unveiled a teaser for Jodie Whittaker’s debut timey-wimey season, months after we saw her regenerate from Peter Capaldi in the season ten Christmas Special. Whittaker doesn’t do much besides smile in her oversized coat, but we do get to see the trio of companions in “action” for the first time, played by Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, and Bradley Walsh. If you count chowing down pizza as action, that is. (We do.) The season will debut later this year.