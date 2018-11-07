Donald Glover Just Dropped Two New Song of Summer Contenders

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Never one to appear idle if only just for a couple weeks, Donald Glover has dropped two new surprise songs under his moniker Childish Gambino. And they’re both seasonally appropriate, each titled after summer. “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer” are a two-for-one deal packaged as an EP called Summer Pack. They’re less “This Is America” — the other surprise he dropped earlier this year — and more “Sober,” which is really just to say you can dance mindlessly to them without the crippling reminder that we’ll be lucky if we even survive the summer with our sanity intact at the rate the state of affairs is going. It’s what the Song of Summer’s all about!