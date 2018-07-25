Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Has Been Destroyed With a Pickax

Photo: Reed Saxon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is now little hole in the ground with a pile of pink dust and rocks around it. Early this morning a man approached the star, pulled a pickax out of a guitar case, and absolutely laid into the thing until it was destroyed, according to NBC Los Angeles. After leaving his tool at the scene, the literal American vandal reportedly turned himself in to the Beverly Hills police. A member of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division told press the suspect even called the cops before coming in, and told them, “See you soon.”

This is the second round of severe vandalism on Trump’s star. In October 2016, a man dressed as a construction worker tried to remove it from the ground with a sledgehammer and, also, a pickax. The site has also seen some mild defacement since the election — Bernie Sanders stickers, for instance — and then there was the time someone put a six-inch-tall “border wall” topped with barbed wire around it, to protest Trump’s stance on immigration.