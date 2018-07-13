My Goodness, the Downton Abbey Movie Is Actually Going to Start Filming

Photo: PBS

Ready your finest jewelry and your sharpest quips, because the long-promised Downton Abbey movie is going into production this summer, according to Deadline. The original principal cast, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and more, will all return to their lives as Crawleys in the film. The script was written by series creator Julian Fellowes and will be directed by Brian Percival, who directed the show’s pilot. The plot is being kept a secret, and Deadline says not every character will return (is Lily James too famous now?), but that everyone will return to Highclere Castle, which served as the filming location for the series. The Crawley traditions, it seems, do carry on.