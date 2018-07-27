Drake Sips — Not Spills — the Tea in His ‘Nonstop’ Video

After spilling all that tea on himself on his new album, Drake deserves to sit back and sip some in peace. Earlier this month, he performed a surprise set at London’s Wireless Festival, footage of which now makes up the majority of his new video for “Nonstop,” released exclusively on Apple Music. But whilst in town, Drake did as the Brits do: partied with Quavo and French Montana then retired to his balcony for high tea by his lonesome. We didn’t know we needed Drake, in a (questionably tied) do-rag, drinking from the tiniest tea cup imaginable in front of a very luxe and oddly also very cluttered spread for just one guy, but this video has delivered. Pinkies up!