Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Becomes His Third No. 1 Song of the Year

There was once a time when Drake couldn’t get a solo No. 1 song no matter how hard he meme’d himself. (Justice for “Hotline Bling”!) Now, he gets them like clockwork: Drake’s “In My Feelings” has made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just two weeks after its release, bringing Drake’s total No. 1s for the year to a whopping three so far. “In My Feelings” — the song that birthed a trillion dance challenge videos no one asked for, with the exception of Will Smith’s — has replaced Drake’s other No. 1 song, “Nice for What,” which previously replaced his other other No. 1 song, “God’s Plan.” (He’s the first artist to do this since Katy Perry in 2010.) All three currently sit in the Top 10 simultaneously. Overall, this is Drake’s sixth No. 1 song, the most ever for a rapper. And in case you’re wondering, yes, a video for “In My Feelings” is reportedly already in the can. Now we just have two questions: KIKI, DO YOU LOVE THIS? ARE YOU GETTING YOUR FAIR CUT OF THE PROFITS? We’ll wait.