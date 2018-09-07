Drake’s Scorpion Set a New Global Record in Just One Week

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

We may never know if Kiki does still, truly, love Drake or ride for him, but here’s some news to placate his insecurities: Drake’s latest album Scorpion has set a new global record. The album is now the first to reach 1 billion streams in a week across all services, breaking the record previously held by Post Malone. It also debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and set a new single-week streaming record here, too, with 745.92 million streams (again, surpassing Post). It’s the biggest week for an album in the U.S. since Taylor Swift’s Reputation moved over a million units last year (overall, Drake did 732,000 album equivalents). All of which means either Kiki spent entirely too much time playing Scorpion on loop last week as consolation, or several million people did the same. Drake, just know you are loved.