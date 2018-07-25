Drew Michael’s HBO Special, Directed by Jerrod Carmichael, Premieres Next Month

Photo: HBO

Drew Michael will make his HBO stand-up special debut next month. The network announced today that Michael’s hour-long stand-up special, titled Drew Michael, debuts Saturday, August 25, at 10 p.m. Jerrod Carmichael, who previously starred in two HBO stand-up specials of his own, directed Michael’s special, which follows the stand-up as he “navigates his fears, anxieties and insecurities in an unconventional stand-up setting. Michael’s darkly comic, stream-of-consciousness monologue raises questions of identity, narrative, self-awareness and the limits of the medium itself.” Suki Waterhouse also appears in the special, which looks fairly different in style for a stand-up special, notably forgoing an audience altogether. Michael previously starred in a Comedy Central Half Hour special in 2016 and served as a writer on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update from 2016 to 2017.

Check out a trailer for Michael’s HBO special below: