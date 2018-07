This year’s summer love jam just got so much better, if that was even possible. R&B newcomer Ella Mai just released a remix of her viral hit ‘Boo’d Up’. And just who is on this remix, you ask? Oh, just Quavo and Nicki Minaj, NBD (screams internally until sometime next week.) So now, not only does this song contain a Super Bass reference, but it’s chill vibe is perfect for drowning out the Independence Day fireworks that are currently traumatizing all your pets.