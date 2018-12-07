Anthony Bourdain Posthumously Nominated for Six Emmys

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

A month after Anthony Bourdain died at the age of 61 while filming an episode of his popular CNN travel series, Parts Unknown, in Kaysersberg, France, the show has received six Emmy nominations. As announced this afternoon, Parts Unknown nabbed the following nominations: Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. Parts Unknown remains available on Netflix for the foreseeable future, so watch it and see what the big fuss is all about.