Four Charged in XXXTentacion Murder

Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The Sun-Sentinel is reporting that a Florida grand jury charged four men with first degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm on Wednesday in the murder case of rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy. One of the men, 22-year-old Michael Boatwright of Ft. Lauderdale, was initially arrested on drug charges on July 5th, and is accused of being the man who fired the shots that killed the 20-year-old rapper. Another man named in the indictment, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, is also in jail and is believed by authorities to be the man who drove the SUV that blocked Onfroy’s car into the driveway of the motorcycle dealership where he was killed. Still at large is the second suspected gunman 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome and another suspect, 22-year-old Robert Allen, both of Ft. Lauderdale.