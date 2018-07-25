Frasier Might Be the Next Show to Get a Reboot

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer has heard those reboots a-callin’ and might bring back those tossed salads and scrambled eggs. According to Deadline, Grammer has been “fielding interest” in bringing back the show, though as a true reboot, it would “likely [be] set in a new city.” Of course, Frasier moved to Seattle after Cheers, so the guy could move again, but it’s hard to imagine the show taking place outside the city (what hay Frasier could make with episodes about Amazon and legal pot!). If Frasier really has moved somewhere else, though, please, please, let Niles have moved with him.