Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

As Girls taught us, most relationships are never meant to last, and so, too, are the partnerships that went into Girls. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, who executive-produced Girls together and created HBO’s forthcoming Camping, are splitting up as producing partners. “We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices,” Dunham and Konner told THR. “While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward.” Their overall contract with HBO was up at the end of the year, and they are now looking into individual deals with the network (THR characterizes this as a “break” to work on other partnerships). In addition to making TV, they also created Lenny Letter together.