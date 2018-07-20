Glass Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Sequelizes Split and Unbreakable

Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures

Fulfilling a tease made at the end of 2016’s Split — as well as a wannabe franchise launch that dates all the way back to 2000’s Unbreakable — director M. Night Shyamalan has followed up both of those films with Glass, which just received a splashy debut at San Diego Comic-Con. This time around, Unbreakable’s superheroic Bruce Willis reunites with the devious Samuel L. Jackson but must also tangle with Split’s James McCoy when all three of them are confined together in an asylum. The trailer promises villainous team-ups, shirtless fight scenes, and Sarah Paulson if you needed further frosting on the cake, but you’ll have to wait a little longer to taste more than this morsel, since the film comes out January 18, 2019.