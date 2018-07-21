Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Yesterday, James Gunn was fired from directing the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, owing to the discovery of old tweets from his Twitter account that joked about rape and pedophilia. The tweets were recirculated on the Internet by alt-right Donald Trump supporters, with Gunn, a vocal critic of Trump, both acknowledging that his musings were “stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hope” and accepting of Disney’s decision. “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today,” he said. “Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then.”

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians franchise, is far less accepting of Disney’s decision to fire his leader, though. “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this … James Gunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met,” he wrote on Twitter. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. I’m not ok with what’s happening to him.” Fellow Marvel-adjacent actor David Dastmalchian also lamented on Instagram how Gunn is “one of the most amazing people I’ve ever known.”

Disney has yet to name a successor for Gunn. Have any thoughts on the matter, Chris Pratt?