Weinstein Admits to Offering Jobs in Exchange for Sex

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Well he’s back. Harvey Weinstein has given his first interview since his arrest and indictment, and it’s another bonkers statement. This time, the ex–Weinstein Co. boss found a sympathetic ear — European socialite turned journalist Taki Theodoracopulos, writing for The Spectator — and has unleashed a series of defenses. In one interview (with his attorney Ben Brafman by his side), he suggests that his accuser Asia Argento cheated on her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain before Bourdain’s death; Taki recalls years of Christmas parties where he watched the studio head hit on young women “in a naïve way” (whatever that means). “You were born rich and privileged and you were handsome. I was born poor, ugly, Jewish and had to fight all my life to get somewhere. You got lotsa girls, no girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood,” Weinstein told Taki. “Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex, but so did and still does everyone. But I never, ever forced myself on a single woman.”

Taki — who has his own checkered past — seems to buy Weinstein’s story. He casts aspersions on the #MeToo movement, and says he has “doubts” about victims who waited decades to come forward with their stories of sexual assault. “What I don’t get is, haven’t [Weinstein’s accusers] had enough? He’s lost everything and is called a monster even by my concierge at a London hotel who overheard me discuss this story with my editor,” Taki writes. “Hollywood has always treated women like dirt. In my book the one that got caught should not pay for the rest of the bums that make these horrible films of today. At least Harvey made good ones. Very good ones at that.”

Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan responded to Weinstein’s quotes, via Twitter: “Rapists are liars,” she wrote, and then specified: