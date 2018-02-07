Harvey Weinstein Indicted on Three More Charges in New York

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney has filed three more charges against Harvey Weinstein. The ex-Weinstein Company producer was charged with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, and two counts of predatory sexual assault, Manhattan DA Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday, according to ABC News. Predatory sexual assault is a Class A-II felony that carries a minimum sentence of ten years, and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

After a series of exposés in the New York Times and The New Yorker reported that Weinstein had a decades-long history of allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing women, he was arrested in May and indicted on first- and third-degree rape charges. Weinstein has continued to deny all allegations of nonconsenual sex, and pleaded not guilty.