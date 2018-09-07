Report: Harvey Weinstein Now a Paralegal

Photo: Jefferson Siegel/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein has picked up a new gig. The ex-Weinstein Company boss appeared in court Monday morning to be be indicted on charges filed last week. (Weinstein was accused of a forceful sexual act in 2006; these new charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.) After the hearing, Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman said that his client is working as a paralegal on his own case: “Truly bizarre claim from Weinstein lawyer Ben Brafman outside the court: Harvey, he says, is currently working as a paralegal — to him,” Washington Post reporter Steven Zeitchik tweeted. He’s also at work on other film projects:

Also says Weinstein is trying to get new films going. "He is a brilliant maker of movies and scripts and is trying to pursue other projects." — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) July 9, 2018

I asked Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, Brafman, what work the disgraced movie mogul is doing he said Weinstein is working as a paralegal for his own case and is pursuing addditional projects to “hopefully go back to making movies.” — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 9, 2018

After Weinstein was spotted around Scottsdale, Arizona, in May, he was starting work on a documentary about the opioid crisis. He is currently free on $1 million bail.