HBO Orders 4 More 2 Dope Queens Specials

Photo: HBO

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are returning to HBO with more 2 Dope Queens specials. The network announced today that Williams and Robinson’s podcast will return next year with four new hour-long specials. The first round of specials, which were directed by Tig Notaro, debuted earlier this year featuring special guests Jon Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, and Uzo Aduba plus appearances by John Early, Rhea Butcher, Kevin Barnett, Naomi Ekperigin, and more.

Williams will next head to the big screen in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in November, while Robinson’s new book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay hits stores in October.