Here Are the A-Listers Who Said No to Brokeback Mountain

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Director Gus Van Sant is currently promoting his film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot and has taken the opportunity to dish out some delicious Hollywood trivia. Van Sant discussed in an interview with IndieWire his experience being approached to direct Brokeback Mountain, a job that ended up going to Ang Lee. “I was working on it, and I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn’t working out,” Van Sant told IndieWire, “I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no.” Brokeback Mountain producer Diana Ossana confirmed Van Sant’s story to IndieWire, saying that all the actors had turned down the project “for various reasons.” Maybe they just really don’t like camping.