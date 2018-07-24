Photo: David M. Russell/CBS

When TV’s Madam Secretary needs help, she’s going to get in touch with real life’s own secretaries. Former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton, and Colin Powell will all guest star on October 7’s fifth season premiere of the CBS TV series. The three former secretaries filmed their scenes on Wednesday, July 11, and they’ll all play themselves, helping out Téa Leoni when she asks for advice on “how to respond to a delicate situation.” We assume that delicate situation is “how do I politely tell these three former secretaries of State to stop following me around everywhere?”