Hot Summer Nights Clip: Maika Monroe Licks Timothée Chalamet’s Lollipop

Will Timothée Chalamet ever have a nice, normal, wholesome summer with regular activities, like working a lame retail job at the mall, making goofy rap videos with friends, or putting off reading assignments until the last minute? Hot Summer Nights isn’t a love story on the level of Call Me by Your Name, but there’s plenty of teen horniness afoot. In this exclusive clip from the film, McKayla (Maika Monroe) confronts the awkward Daniel (Chalamet) at a pharmacy, asking him why he’s been following her. Things get hot and heavy — as hot and heavy as they can in a pharmacy, anyway — when she pops his lollipop into her mouth, then returns it back to his own. Cue Lil Wayne: “Sh, sh, she lick me like a lollipop.” Watch Hot Summer Nights now on DIRECTV, and see it in theaters July 27.