How Realistic Are Shark Attacks in Movies?
In Vulture’s video series, Expert Witness, we ask scientists, historians, and other professionals to give Hollywood movies a good old-fashioned fact-check.
Sharks get a bad rap in Hollywood. They’re always chomping up beach goers and scuba divers, when in reality, there’s only around six shark-related deaths per year. But when those attacks do happen, do they look anything like what we saw in Jaws or Sharknado? We sat down with shark expert George Burgess to see how often filmmakers nail the specifics of a shark attack.
