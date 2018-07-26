Let Out a Good Lunchtime Cry to the Paul Walker Doc’s Trailer
It’s been nearly five years since Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker died in a car wreck. He was an essential presence in the Fast movies, but privately was a charismatic and down-to-earth family man. I Am Paul Walker revisits his life, with family, friends, and cast members recalling a generous actor and nature lover. “For all his good looks, he never seemed to be posing,” Vulture wrote after his passing. “He was always in the moment, and always seemed to have an instinct for what an average guy might actually do, how he might move and act, in these situations.” I Am Paul Walker premieres August 11 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.
Watch Now
- Camp Counselors React to Hollywood Camp Scenes
- The Billy Eichner ‘Let’s Go, Lesbians!’ Meme Is Here to Save the Day
- NYC Stories: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Have Ridiculous Memories of NYC
- How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
- A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
- We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
- Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
- Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
- Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
- How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
- Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
- Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
- Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
- Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
- Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
- Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
- Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
- How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
- Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
- James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment