Let Out a Good Lunchtime Cry to the Paul Walker Doc’s Trailer

It’s been nearly five years since Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker died in a car wreck. He was an essential presence in the Fast movies, but privately was a charismatic and down-to-earth family man. I Am Paul Walker revisits his life, with family, friends, and cast members recalling a generous actor and nature lover. “For all his good looks, he never seemed to be posing,” Vulture wrote after his passing. “He was always in the moment, and always seemed to have an instinct for what an average guy might actually do, how he might move and act, in these situations.” I Am Paul Walker premieres August 11 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.