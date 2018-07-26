Let Out a Good Lunchtime Cry to the Paul Walker Doc’s Trailer

By

It’s been nearly five years since Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker died in a car wreck. He was an essential presence in the Fast movies, but privately was a charismatic and down-to-earth family man. I Am Paul Walker revisits his life, with family, friends, and cast members recalling a generous actor and nature lover. “For all his good looks, he never seemed to be posing,” Vulture wrote after his passing. “He was always in the moment, and always seemed to have an instinct for what an average guy might actually do, how he might move and act, in these situations.” I Am Paul Walker premieres August 11 at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.

Watch Now

  1. Camp Counselors React to Hollywood Camp Scenes
  2. The Billy Eichner ‘Let’s Go, Lesbians!’ Meme Is Here to Save the Day
  3. NYC Stories: Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Have Ridiculous Memories of NYC
  4. How Realistic Are Hollywood Hacking Scenes?
  5. A History of the New York Drag Scene That Launched RuPaul
  6. We Baked a Drake Cake to Celebrate Scorpion
  7. Sex Educators React to Hollywood’s Sex Scenes
  8. Why GLOW’s Creators Feel Like They’re Running a ‘Leotard Factory’
  9. Justin Hartley on Kevin’s Transformation in This Is Us
  10. How Ryan Murphy Convinced Billie Lourd to Dye Her Hair For AHS: Cult
  11. Ted Danson on Why The Good Place Is Really About Karma
  12. Why Matt LeBlanc Embraced Humiliation for Episodes
  13. Evan Rachel Wood Explains Why Westworld Is an Actor’s Obstacle Course
  14. Roger Rabbit Changed the Way Hollywood Animates
  15. Jimmi Simpson on His Craziest Year Ever As an Actor
  16. Can Connie Britton Match Her Reaction With the Right 911 Call?
  17. Why Sarah Silverman Wants to Connect With Trump Supporters
  18. How Realistic Are Dinosaur Movies?
  19. Minnie Driver Really, Really Wishes She Could Sing More Often
  20. James Corden Picks His Favorite Late Late Show Moment
Let Out a Good Lunchtime Cry to the Paul Walker Doc Trailer
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.