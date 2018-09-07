Insecure Trailer: What Exactly Is Going on Between Issa and Daniel?!

There comes a time in every single woman’s life when she has to … move back in with the guy she cheated on her boyfriend with?! Insecure is almost back for season three, and HBO has dropped a new trailer to make sure you’re making all the necessary arrangements. From the look of things, after the season-two finale, Issa is still living with Daniel [sigh], and the sexual tension is rising. Other updates: It looks like Molly has successfully given up on open-marriage-bae Dro, Tiffany is pregnant, and Kelly (Natasha Rothwell) is still the show’s funniest friend: “Single, 30, thriving … Looking like all three Jennifer Hudsons!” No sign of Lawrence, though … you up? Insecure returns August 12.