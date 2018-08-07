Well, our eyes might not be real, but Instagram album releases officially are. To celebrate his twentieth birthday today, Jaden Smith released his album SYRE: The Electric Album seemingly exclusively to Instagram. The Electric Album isn’t completely new material though. It’s actually an electronic reworking of five tracks from Smith’s 2017 album Syre. Each song, including “ICON?,” “Lost Boy,” “Ninety,” “Fallen” and “B,” is joined by new millennial pink-infused Syre-related footage, and you can stream them all right now.

I Am Not An ICON? ELECTRIC A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jul 8, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT