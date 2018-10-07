Jason Momoa Is Looking Out for You in Apple’s Original Sci-Fi Drama See

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

In the land of the blind, Jason Momoa is king. Also, in every other land. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones actor has been cast as Baba Voss, “a warrior, leader, and guardian” in Apple’s original sci-fi drama See. Because who else were you going to call for that role, really?

Written by Steven Knight, creator of Eastern Promises, Taboo and Peaky Blinders, the sprawling See, which Deadline reports has a ten-episode order, reportedly takes place on a futuristic Earth in which humanity has lost its sense of sight. Society is then thrown into chaos when “a set of twins with sight is born,” and boy, are they going to be shocked when they see Jason Momoa there.