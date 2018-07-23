Let’s Compare Jason Spencer’s Who Is America? Appearance With His Statement

Georgia state representative Jason Spencer’s appearance on Sunday’s episode of Who Is America? was so bad that his fellow Georgia Republicans are calling on him to resign. Georgia governor Nathan Deal called Spencer’s behavior “appalling and offensive” and speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston said “Georgia is better than this.” Spencer attempted to do damage control ahead of the episode by releasing a statement last week claiming that Sacha Baron Cohen and Showtime “exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety” and that they are “exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.” Instead of reading Spencer’s statement and watching his Who Is America? segment separately, we decided to include them together in one video so you can judge for yourself if Spencer was as misled and exploited as he claimed. Watch at your own risk.