Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

While there’s a potential beef brewing between Beyoncé and the city of Rome, there’s one already roaring between her husband and the city of Philadelphia. Jay-Z has published an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer accusing the city’s mayor, Jim Kenney, of attempting to shut down Jay’s annual Made in America Festival. Jay claims that Mayor Kenney banned next year’s festival from its usual location of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway without notice, and tried to get this year’s festival canceled.

We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city. In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event.

The letter goes on to slam the mayor for his failure to support a minority-owned business that financially benefits the city. Jay ends by saying he and his team “will discuss our options internally and handle accordingly,” meaning his festival could soon be on the market for a new city. Hey, Hov, your hometown is available!