Jennifer Garner Is Just the Worst in the First Teaser for HBO’s Camping

By

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are great at writing women you’d never want to hang out with but feel compelled at your core to keep watching, and that’s exactly what’s going on in the first teaser for their HBO series Camping. Jennifer Garner stars as Kathryn, a woman officially described as “obsessively organized and aggressively controlling,” and who is throwing a big birthday trip for her husband, Walt (David Tennant). Clearly, it’s all going to fall apart, but with a supporting cast that includes Brett Gelman, Bridget Everett, Janicza Bravo, and Juliette Lewis, the downward spiral looks like it’s going to be a lot of cringeworthy fun. Camping will premiere on Sunday, October 14.

