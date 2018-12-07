If you had long dreamed of giving one of the stars of Dirty Dancing a recipe involving summer squash, today is your lucky day: Jennifer Grey has got her hands on a gigantic zucchini, and she has no idea what to do with it. (Sorry for everyone who was hoping it was Wayne Knight.) And she knows what you’re thinking — no dirty stuff! “I need some, not obscene, ideas of whether this is worth cooking,” Grey writes on an Instagram picture of herself holding the vegetable, which is roughly twice the size of a large baby (which you should not put in a corner). “C’mon, you can do it, take the G-rated challenge!” Anyone who has family-friendly suggestions for what to do with the zucchini, please send them to @jennifer_grey.